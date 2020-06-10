Over 2K more beds in private hospitals

New Delhi

10 June 2020 00:01 IST

‘Govt staff being charged hefty amount’

The Delhi government on Tuesday allocated 2,015 more beds in 22 private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. The number of beds in these hospitals has gone up from 1,441 to 3,256.

The Delhi government also noted that beneficiaries of the Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS) were being asked to deposit a “hefty amount” prior to admission for COVID-19 treatment.

In an order, the government directed empanelled hospitals to adhere to DGEHS-approved rates and cashless treatment to pensioners, for all ailments, including COVID-19.

Official infected

A senior official of the Health Department has tested positive for the virus, according to official sources.

In a related development, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) said in a statement that they met Health Minister Satyendar Jain on the issue of nursing homes getting repeated letters from the government for renewal of registration and added that the Minister promised to issue an order to extend the registration till December 31.

CM tests negative

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been suffering from fever and sore throat, was tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, said AAP sources.

Mr. Kejriwal’s sample was collected for the test on Tuesday morning and the result came out in the evening. He had developed a fever and sore throat on Sunday and had not been meeting people since then and was under home isolation.

“His fever has reduced from last night, but he still has a cough,” the AAP source added.