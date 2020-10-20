Over 2,000 fresh infections in Delhi

New Delhi

As many as 2,154 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,33,171, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday. The toll has reached 6,040 with 31 more deaths, said the Monday health bulletin.

Of the total cases, 3,04,561, people have recovered and there are now 22,570 active cases. There are currently 2,782 containment zones in the city.

In a related development, the Delhi government has almost completed collecting 15,000 samples for the fourth serological survey to understand the spread of the virus, said officials.

The result of the survey is expected later this month.

Out of the total 15,704 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 67.7% were vacant, as per government data.

But 58.02% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 52.6% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) was 5.9%. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.2%.