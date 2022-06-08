Over 28,000 challans issued for lane violation in two months

‘Delhi govt. initiative has received good response and feedback from commuters’

Over 28,000 drivers have been issued fines for lane discipline violation in the Capital since the initiative was launched on April 1, the Transport Department said on Tuesday.

The enforcement drive, which has currently reached its 67th day and 10th week of implementation, has received “a good response and feedback from bus commuters and citizens”, said the department.

As part of the drive, exclusive lanes have been segregated for buses and goods carriers on several arterial corridors, which are strictly out of bounds for other vehicles between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. but open for use by all vehicles from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

In addition to the ₹10,000 fine, private vehicles found blocking these segregated lanes are towed away making their owners or drivers liable to pay the fine as well as the towing charges.

According to departmental records, as many as 28,086 challans have been issued by the Transport Department for lane violation between April 1 and June 6. These include 1,007 challans to bus drivers, and 27,079 to private vehicle owners for parking in bus lanes.

A total of 419 vehicles had also been lifted or towed for improper parking in bus lanes under the initiative, the department said.