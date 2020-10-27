Delhi

Over 2,800 new cases, 54 deaths in 24 hours

A child getting tested for COVID-19 in Delhi.  

As many as 2,832 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,59,488, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

The death toll has increased to 6,312 with 54 more fatalities reported in a single day. Of the total cases, 3,27,390 patients have recovered and there are currently 25,786 active cases in the city. Delhi government data show that 34,411 tests were conducted in 24 hours.

There are 16,396 patients in home isolation and 6,558 in hospitals. Delhi’s current recovery rate is 91.07%.

The number of containment zones has now reached 2,930.

