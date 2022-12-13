Over 260 dengue cases recorded in city last week

December 13, 2022 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

Over half of the total cases so this year — 2,513 out of 3,857 – were recorded in MCD areas

The Hindu Bureau

Fumigation work in progress in north Delhi to prevent dengue. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Capital recorded 262 cases of dengue over the past week (till December 9), taking the year’s caseload to 3,857, according to a civic report on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the total cases recorded in the past week, as many as 160 cases were in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Simultaneously, over half of the total cases so far this year — 2,513 out of 3,857 – were recorded in MCD areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In November, the city saw over 1,400 cases, and over 1,200 in October.

According to civic officials, the peak in cases of dengue has passed while the fresh case numbers include a few backlog cases, adding that a marginal dip in the numbers can be observed over the past few weeks.

Last year, the Capital recorded over 9,600 cases, and 23 deaths, which was also the city’s worst dengue outbreak since 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US