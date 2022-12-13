Over 260 dengue cases recorded in city last week

December 13, 2022 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Capital recorded 262 cases of dengue over the past week (till December 9), taking the year’s caseload to 3,857, according to a civic report on Monday.

Of the total cases recorded in the past week, as many as 160 cases were in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Simultaneously, over half of the total cases so far this year — 2,513 out of 3,857 – were recorded in MCD areas.

In November, the city saw over 1,400 cases, and over 1,200 in October.

According to civic officials, the peak in cases of dengue has passed while the fresh case numbers include a few backlog cases, adding that a marginal dip in the numbers can be observed over the past few weeks.

Last year, the Capital recorded over 9,600 cases, and 23 deaths, which was also the city’s worst dengue outbreak since 2015.