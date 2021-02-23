Over ₹26 crore in compensation given to 2,200 riot victims: govt.

New Delhi

23 February 2021 00:45 IST

‘Disbursal monitored directly by Chief Minister; fresh claims being looked into’

The Delhi government has provided compensation of over ₹26 crore to more than 2,200 claimants over the last year since Delhi riots broke out in February 2020.

According to statistics compiled by the government, the disbursal of compensation was monitored directly by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The government claimed it as one of the “swiftest” instances of awarding compensation related to riots cases in the country even as fresh claims being raised on a daily basis were being dealt with.

The Delhi government disbursed compensation under separate categories, which included ₹10 lakh for death, ₹5 lakh for the death of a minor, permanent disability and serious damage to residential and commercial premises, ₹3 lakh for those orphaned and ₹2.5 lakh for minor damage to residential premises.

The other categories included ₹2 lakh for serious injury, ₹50,000 for damage to e-rickshaw, ₹25,000 for damage to ordinary rickshaw and ₹5,000 for damage related to an animal, among others. A total of 2,221 claimants have been disbursed compensation amounting to ₹26,09,78,416 so far.

According to government statistics, 44 families, whose next of kin lost their lives in the riots, were provided compensation amounting to ₹4.25 crore, 233 injured were given ₹1.75 crore, a total of ₹8.51 crore was disbursed to the owners of 731 homes, which were seriously damaged, in addition to a total of ₹11.28 crore to 1,176 whose shops were seriously damaged.

The government also disbursed a total of ₹20 lakh as compensation to three schools in north-east Delhi, which were damaged during the riots, which lasted around 72 hours in late February last year.

In addition to compensation, the government had also disbursed immediate financial relief between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 to those affected by the riots through a team of 18 Sub-Divisional Magistrates.