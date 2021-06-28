Over 250 fined per hour during Unlock 4

This is double the number of people penalised for COVID violations compared with the first phase

More than double the number of people were fined for not adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour during the fourth consecutive instalment of the unlock process in the Capital last week, as compared with the first.

From 124 residents being challaned every hour during Unlock 1, over 251 were fined every hour during Unlock 4 with as many as 6,502 single-day prosecutions on June 27, a Sunday.

According to Delhi government records, almost one-third of these prosecutions — for offences ranging from not wearing masks, or wearing them improperly, not following social distancing and spitting in public — were recorded during the seven-day period from June 21 to June 27.

After consistently declining for three weeks straight, the number of citizens testing positive for COVID-19, too, increased during the interval. However, this slight increase is attributed to the addition of over 600-old cases to the city’s cumulative tally of infections.

From the beginning of the unlock process towards the end of May, Delhi government teams prosecuted 1,29,493 people for not following COVID-appropriate behaviour over four weeks of the unlock process from May 31 to June 6.

As many as one-third of these violations, a total of 42,275, were observed and led to prosecution, last week when restaurants and bars among most other economic and commercial activities were allowed to resume after a series of lockdowns between mid-April and May.

Phases of unlock

Only construction and industrial activities were allowed during the first phase of unlock between May 31 and June 6; 20,966 fines were issued and 3,321 infections were recorded during the week.

The second week of unlock between June 7 and June 13, during which the Delhi Metro was permitted to ply and shops at city markets were allowed to open on an odd-even basis, a total number of 29,343 people were prosecuted while the number of infections went down to 2,080.

Between June 14 and June 20, when the Delhi Metro continued to function and all shops and city markets were allowed to open irrespective of the odd-even criterion, the number of violations soared to 36,909 even as infections reduced to 1,106.

Recorded a surge

The fourth phase of the unlock process, during which bars and pubs were added to the list of permitted activities, the number of violations recorded an increase of over almost 15% while the tally of COVID-19 cases witnessed a surge of almost 10% with 1,215 infections during the week.

Government sources said the increase in the tally during the week was because of the addition of 477 old cases on June 23 and 170 cases to the tally on June 27. According to government records, the highest number of challans, 6,889, was issued in the South East district followed by 5,995 in Shahdara; at 2,245, the South West district accounted for the least number of fines.