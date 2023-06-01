ADVERTISEMENT

Over 230 overage vehicles impounded by Delhi govt.

June 01, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

Alisha Dutta

Over 230 overage vehicles have been sent to scrapping facilities over the two days as the Delhi government’s Transport Department resumed a special drive to impound old vehicles.

Following the 2014 National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) and 2018 Supreme Court order that banned the plying of diesel vehicles over 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years, the Delhi government launched a special drive on March 29 to impound such vehicles plying on the roads of the Capital and parked in public spaces.

However, the drive was halted after Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on May 3 asked the department to stop the forceful towing away of the overage parked vehicles. The department resumed the drive after receiving a letter from the Commission of Air Quality Management seeking action against such vehicles. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“At least 120 such vehicles were impounded on Monday, followed by the impounding of 112 vehicles on Tuesday,” said a senior department official.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US