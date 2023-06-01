Over 230 overage vehicles impounded by Delhi govt.

June 01, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

Over 230 overage vehicles have been sent to scrapping facilities over the two days as the Delhi government’s Transport Department resumed a special drive to impound old vehicles.

Following the 2014 National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) and 2018 Supreme Court order that banned the plying of diesel vehicles over 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years, the Delhi government launched a special drive on March 29 to impound such vehicles plying on the roads of the Capital and parked in public spaces.

However, the drive was halted after Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on May 3 asked the department to stop the forceful towing away of the overage parked vehicles. The department resumed the drive after receiving a letter from the Commission of Air Quality Management seeking action against such vehicles.

“At least 120 such vehicles were impounded on Monday, followed by the impounding of 112 vehicles on Tuesday,” said a senior department official.