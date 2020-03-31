Over 20,000 houses marked ‘home quarantine’ in Delhi: Lt Governor

Over 20,000 houses have been marked as “home quarantine” by the Delhi government in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the LG said the number of food distribution centres will also be increased to ensure social distancing in the national capital.

Baijal held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and Police Commissioner through video conference to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.

Also Read People out on roads without reason to be sent to shelter homes

“It has been decided to increase the number of food distribution centres from the present 500 to 2500 so that social distancing is adhered to effectively. Home quarantine has to be strictly monitored. More than 20,000 homes have been identified by GNCTD for home quarantine,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the LG said that the decision to increase food distribution centres was taken after reports that social distancing norms were violated at some centres.

“My advice to administration & police is to keep very strict watch on social distancing & home quarantine. Take deterrent actions for any violation & widely publicise. Separately, action to ramp up medical facilities to be expedited,” LG tweeted.