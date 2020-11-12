Over 2,000 residents of unauthorised colonies granted ownership rights: DDA

NEW DELHI

Training and awareness events being held for councillors

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday said that ownership rights have so far been given to as many as 2,193 residents of unauthorised colonies.

The online scheme, launched in last October to grant ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, has seen nearly 3.51 lakh registrations and over 42,000 applications under it.

“The process of applications is completely online. Applicants have to register on the DDA portal and file applications for ownership rights, following which they can contact designated GIS agencies to carry out the mapping of plots. Upon confirmation by the DDA, applicants can make online payment of charges. They are required to visit the processing centres only in the end for execution of the conveyance deeds or authorisation slips,” said a DDA official.

To increase awareness and facilitate the application process, 1,375 Common Service Centres and 28 help desks have been made operational by the urban body.

“Training and awareness programmes were conducted for councillors of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday. Similar workshops are scheduled for the South and East civic bodies,” the official said.