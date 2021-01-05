Over 2,000 kg of marijuana seized in Gurugram

More than 2,000 kg of marijuana worth several crored of rupees has been seized by the Gurugram police. The drug was being transported to Hisar in a truck laden with sacks of cotton seeds. Two persons have been arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Unit team led by Sub Inspector Dalpat Singh flagged down the truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Pachgaon Chowk on Sunday and found 2,233 kg of marijuana. The accused allegedly told the police that they had brought the marijuana from Odisha, to be supplied in Hisar’s Uklana.

The duo had charged ₹4 lakh to transport the narcotics. The two had hidden the drugs inside the truck laden with cotton seeds to mislead the police.

The truck has also been seized by the police.