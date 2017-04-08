Over 2,000 candidates to contest municipal polls

More than 2,000 candidates will be contesting the elections to the 272 municipal wards of Delhi on April 23, as per the Delhi State Election Commission.

Duplicates weeded out

After receiving a total of 4,598 nominations till Monday, which was the last date for filing affidavits, the State Election Commission weeded out duplicates, rejected incorrect forms and allowed for withdrawal till Saturday.

As of 10.30 p.m. on Saturday, a total of 2,379 candidates remained after withdrawals and rejections. For the 104 wards each in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, 898 and 895 candidates remained in contention. For the 64 wards of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, there were 462 candidates after withdrawals. A total of 221 candidates had withdrawn their nominations, including 44 of the AAP, 19 of the BJP and 17 of the Congress.

While most of the numbers had been compiled, the returning officers were still in the process of compiling their reports. The final number of candidates would be given on Sunday.

1,005 Independents

As per the data compiled from 72 ROs till 10.30 p.m., 255, 250 and 254 candidates remained for the AAP, the BJP and the Congress respectively. In addition, a total of 1,005 Independent candidates remained.

This number, however, included candidates of parties like Swaraj India, which have not been given a poll symbol by the Election Commission.