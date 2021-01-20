Over 200 new infections, 10 fatalities

The national capital reported 228 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths and 405 recoveries in 24 hours, government health bulletin said on Wednesday.
The bulletin stated that 63,161 tests were held with a positivity rate of 0.36%. Of the total tests, 32,957 were RT-PCR and 30,204 were rapid antigen tests.
The total number of active cases in the city currently stands at 2,147. The city now has 2,168 containment zones.
The total number of cases now stands at 6,33,049 and total deaths at 10,774.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath