Over 200 new infections, 10 fatalities

The national capital reported 228 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths and 405 recoveries in 24 hours, government health bulletin said on Wednesday.

The bulletin stated that 63,161 tests were held with a positivity rate of 0.36%. Of the total tests, 32,957 were RT-PCR and 30,204 were rapid antigen tests.

The total number of active cases in the city currently stands at 2,147. The city now has 2,168 containment zones.

The total number of cases now stands at 6,33,049 and total deaths at 10,774.