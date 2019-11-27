‘Over 200 cases of vector-borne diseases reported last week’

Over 200 cases of vector-borne diseases were reported in Delhi last week, the latest report compiled by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) stated.

Out of these, 170 were dengue, 36 chikunguniya and 11 malaria cases. With this, the total number of malaria cases have gone up to 672, which is the most number of cases in single year since 2014, a review of data shared by the SDMC showed. On the other hand, the total number of dengue cases stood at 1,644 and is the lowest since 2015. Also, this year no dengue deaths have been reported.

In their efforts to keep a check on such diseases, the municipal corporations said that they have visited up to 3.3 crore houses to check on mosquito breeding and sprayed pesticides in over 1.8 crore houses. During their visits, they found that about 1.7 lakh households have positive conditions for mosquito breeding and about 1.3 lakh houses were sent legal notices.