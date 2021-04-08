Over 200 booked for violating night curfew

842 penalised for not wearing mask

Over 200 people were booked in the Capital for allegedly violating the night curfew imposed in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, police said on Wednesday.

According to data shared by the police, a total of 220 cases were registered.

A senior police officer added that another 534 people were booked under preventive sections of the CrPC.

A total of 842 challans were also issued to people for not wearing a mask.

West Delhi district lodged five FIRs and issued 31 challans during the night curfew.

A total of 49 people were prosecuted in Outer district and one in New Delhi district, the police said.

South and South-East districts filed 13 and 118 cases respectively. In North-West district, 59 people were booked for violating the rules, officials said. Two persons were booked under Section 188 of the IPC, six vehicles were impounded under the Delhi Police Act and 32 challans were issued in East district.

No case has been registered at Shahdara district.

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., till April 30. People of certain professions are exempt from the curfew.

Movement passes

“Fresh movement passes will be issued on demand... visit the Delhi Police website,” said public relations officer Chinmoy Biswal.

Authorities across districts received over 73,000 applications for e-passes, of which only 1,271 were approved. More than 34,000 applications were rejected as the applicants did not fall in the exempted categories.

Getting a jab

People travelling during curfew to get the COVID-19 vaccine will also need an e-pass, officials said on Wednesday.