Over 20 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi

More than 20 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out near Harikesh Nagar Metro Station in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Phase II in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

No injuries were reported, they said, adding the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

The blaze broke out in a katran (waste cloth cutting) and later spread to the shanties following which approximately 20-22 shanties were gutted. A truck present at the spot also caught fire, a senior police officer said.

According to Delhi Fire Service, a call about the fire was received at 2.23 a.m. following which seven fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot. In total, 26 fire tenders were deployed and the blaze was brought under control, it said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2021 9:48:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/over-20-shanties-gutted-in-fire-in-delhi/article33773021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY