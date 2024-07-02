Over 20 FIRs registered in Delhi under new criminal law

The Delhi police registered over 20 FIRs under various sections, including those pertaining to attempt to murder, theft, and encroachment of public space, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Monday.

Three new criminal laws — BNS, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — came into effect on Monday, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

Several senior police officers held meetings with public representatives and other stakeholders during the day to discuss the implementation of the new criminal laws.

DCP (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said she had invited representatives from various airlines, as well as officials from the Central Industrial Security Force and the Bureau of Immigration, to discuss the matter.

“We talked about how the new laws are more victim-friendly, and promote transparency and accountability. We also discussed the process, where the searches and seizures will have to be filmed, and e-prosecution will be done,” she said.

Delhi Police registered its first FIR under the BNS against a street vendor for obstructing a public way in central Delhi’s Kamla Market. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the media that the case was later dismissed using the review provision under the new law.

Among the first complaints to be converted into an FIR was one regarding a cell phone theft in Shahdara’s G.T.B. Enclave, a senior officer said.

“On Monday around 5.30 a.m., we received a PCR call in which the caller said that an autorickshaw driver, who dropped him at Tahirpur, stole his cell phone,” said the officer.

“As per procedure, the Investigating Officer met the complainant and noted down the details. After returning to the police station, he referred to the 212-page BNS handbook, where he found the relevant section that deals with petty theft — 303 (2) — and registered the FIR,” the officer added.

“Earlier, under the IPC, there were multiple sections that dealt with theft, but in the BNS, there is Section 303 with four different sub-sections, which deals with this kind of crime, making our task easier,” the officer also said.

In the North East district, the first case under BNS was registered at the Seelampur police station under sections pertaining to attempt to murder and Arms Act based on the complaint of a person who was shot in his right arm.

