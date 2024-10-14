Over 20 detained for stir outside Ladakh Bhawan; blot on democracy: Wangchuk

The Delhi police on Sunday detained over 20 people who had gathered outside Ladakh Bhawan where climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is leading an indefinite hunger strike since October 6 seeking the Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

Those detained were taken to the Mandir Marg police station, an officer said, adding that they didn’t have permission to sit outside Ladakh Bhawan.

The police officer said the protesters had filed an application to hold a stir at Jantar Mantar but it was under consideration and they weren’t allowed to protest at any other location.

Mr. Wangchuk criticised the police action. In a video message, he questioned why Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits unauthorised gatherings, has been imposed in New Delhi district.

“Many people came here today to observe a silent protest. It is really sad that they were detained. It is sad because in the world’s largest democracy, we can’t even hold a silent protest,” he said.

The climate activist said they had told the protesters not to raise slogans and show placards.

“When people began arriving, they were removed forcibly, put into buses and taken to different police stations,” he said.

“This is a blot on our democracy, and courts should also take cognisance of it. How can such sections be imposed permanently?” he said.

Mr. Wangchuk said such measures should be reserved for situations where large-scale violence is expected.

“Here, this section has been applied to the entire New Delhi area, which is the heart of the national capital. This doesn’t happen in any other country. In a democratic country like ours, if people can’t express themselves, that’s a violation of freedom of speech and expression,” he added.