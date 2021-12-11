Over 20 detained for staging stir against WTE plant

Gurugram

11 December 2021 01:08 IST

More than 20 people were detained for staging a protest against the laying of a foundation stone for waste-to-energy plant by Chief Minister Manohar Lal at a programme in Sector 14 here on Friday.

“People had gathered outside the Vyapar Bhawan to stage protest. But they did not have prior permission. Also, they violated COVID-appropriate behaviour. They were briefly detained and later let off,” said Deepak Saharan, DCP (West).

Several citizen groups have been opposing the proposed WTE plant at Bandhwari landfill site, arguing that it would lead to increased pollution.

“Why are we being treated like criminals. We were standing quietly with a sheet of paper registering a ‘no’ to a waste burning plant in the Aravalis,” said Jyoti Raghavan, one of the protesters.