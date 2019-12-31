Over 2 lakh street lights will be installed, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday kicked off the process for installation of 2.1 lakh street lights across the city under the ‘Mukhyamantri Street Light Yojana’.

“We will install around 50,000 street lights in January and complete the project in four months,” said Mr. Kejriwalat a press meet. Later in the day, he announced installation of the lights in Lodi Colony.

These lights will be automatic and have a sensor that will allow them to turn on when it is dark and turn off at sunrise, said the government. Also, the lights will be powered by electricity from houses, similar to the CCTVs installed by the government. Since these street lights will get electricity from the building owner’s household connection, the amount added to consumers’ respective power bills for operation for these lights will be deducted automatically.

“If needed, more streetlights will be installed in Delhi. For us women’s safety is the most important issue,” he said.

The Chief Minister said SafetiPin, an NGO working on the safety and security of women, in a report in 2016 had identified 7,438 dark spots across the city. “We have worked on lighting these dark spots in the last three years. The number of dark spots that were identified in another audit carried out by SafetiPin from January to May 2019 was 2,768. These spots, in two years, were reduced by 4,670 i.e. 63%,” he said. He said the biggest problem they faced in eliminating the dark spots was the lack of approval from municipal corporations in installing poles and streetlights. “This scheme bypasses the role of the civic bodies and provides a direct solution to people’s problems,” he said. The Delhi Cabinet on Monday decided that the government will hold extra coaching classes for maths and science in schools so that the results of these subjects, which are lagging behind, can be brought on par with other subjects. Also, extra coaching classes will also be held for students who have compartment or have failed in their boards.

Free board exams

“It was decided that the government will bear the board examination fees of all the students of government schools. Now, the government schools situated in the NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas are also included under the purview of this decision,” an official statement said.