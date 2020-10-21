‘Over 1K Delhi govt. school students cleared JEE, NEET’

Kejriwal government offers scholarships, loan without collateral of up to ₹10 lakh

After scoring 99% in CBSE results, Delhi government school students have set another benchmark with 53 students having qualified in JEE Advance and 569 students having qualified for NEET, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, these results have emerged as stories of hope, featuring students from humble backgrounds who fought all odds to qualify these exams with flying colours, he said.

Girls stand out

“Over 569 students from schools run by the Delhi government qualified for NEET, Of these 569 students, 67%, which is approximately 379, are girls. I am extremely proud of the fact that girls have performed extremely well,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a digital briefing.

“At least 443 students from government schools cleared JEE Mains and 53 students have qualified for JEE Advanced and have secured a seat for themselves in IITs,” said the Chief Minister.

He also asked students seeking to pursue higher studies not to be concerned about financial resources if they had cleared Class 12 and lacked the means to move forward.

“The Delhi government has scholarships to offer and any student, rich or poor, can get a loan amount of up to ₹10 lakh without submitting any collateral from the government and can exercise their right to education,” he assured students.

Among the successful JEE candidates were Ayush Bansal from RPVV, Paschim Vihar, whose father works in a book depot; Nikhil from RPVV Dwarka Sector 19, whose father runs a cycle repair shop; Garvit Batra from RPVV, Paschim Vihar, whose father is an AC mechanic.