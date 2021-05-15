Over ₹1K cr. given to civic bodies: Sisodia

New Delhi

15 May 2021 23:41 IST

North body Mayor questions 2-month delay in fund disbursal

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the Delhi government had issued assistance of ₹1,051 crore for the Capital’s three municipal bodies so that the salaries of employees such as medical staff, doctors and nurses confronting the COVID pandemic on the frontlines could be paid.

Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, alleged the civic bodies had not been able to disburse salaries so far due to “incompetence and corruption”.

North body Mayor Jai Prakash questioned the two-month delay in the disbursal of funds, which were to be issued by the Delhi government for the first financial quarter.

“To cope and emerge from this pandemic, Delhi government has issued assistance of ₹1,051 crore for civic bodies in such a manner that they can effectively disburse salaries to employees who have not been able to receive it until now. We hope that civic bodies’ leadership will guarantee this assistance is not used for any other activities but used only to pay salaries of employees involved in COVID-19 duty,” he also said.

According to Mr. Sisodia, the total financial assistance earmarked for the civic bodies was ₹1,051 crores out of which ₹366.9 crore would be given to the East body,. ₹432.8 crores to the North and ₹251.6 crores to the South.

Mr. Prakash said the three corporations were continuously writing letters to the Delhi Chief Minister and the L-G for their first quarter fund.