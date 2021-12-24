Over 18K DDA flats for sale in special housing scheme

New Delhi

24 December 2021 01:06 IST

‘We have not increased the cost of flats’

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has put up 18,335 flats for sale across four categories — economically weaker section (EWS)/ Janta flats, lower income group (LIG), middle income group (MIG) and higher income group (HIG) — in the city’s Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and Jasola and other areas under a special housing scheme that was announced on Thursday.

Of the 18,335 flats for sale, 11,452 one-bedroom flats fall under the LIG category, while 5,702 fall in the EWS and Janta flats category. In Narela’s Sector A1 to A4, 5,033 EWS flats ranging between a plinth area of 46.71 square metre and 54.08 square metre have been priced at a tentative disposal cost from ₹10.75 lakh to ₹12.42 lakh.

A total of 182 HIG 3-BHK flats in Jasola, ranging between a plinth area of 162.41 square metre to 177.26 square metre, have been tentatively priced at ₹1.9 crore to ₹2.1 crore. In Dwarka’s Sector 19 B, a total of 301 MIG 2-BHK flats, ranging between 119.66 square metre and 129.98 square metre have been priced at ₹1.1 crore to ₹1.2 crore.

‘Previously unsold’

A senior DDA official said that close to “700 flats” were “new constructions” in Jasola and Dwarka which “were placed close to six months ago”. He added that most of the flats under the scheme were flats that remained “previously unsold’’ and that none of the flats “are older than five years”.

“We have not increased the cost of the flats, keeping the economic situation in mind. They are being sold at their previous rates. The EWS flats are open to those who fall under the income criteria. A 40% relaxation in EWS flats has been given in some pockets of Narela and a 10% relaxation in construction costs. This was given in consonance with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide relief to the weaker sections of society,” the senior DDA official said.

The individual income of EWS applicants, including co-applicants, should not exceed “₹3 lakh” per annum while the household income should not exceed “₹10 lakh” per annum. The registration amount for the EWS and LIG category stands at ₹25,000 and 1,00,000 respectively, while the MIG and HIG category applicants will have to pay ₹2,00,000, excluding the application fee across all categories.

People can apply for the scheme online till February 7.