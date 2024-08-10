ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1.8 lakh students fill preferences ahead of closure of second phase of DU admissions

Published - August 10, 2024 12:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Over 1.8 lakh students filled in their college and course preferences on Delhi University’s Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal till 4.30 p.m. on Friday ahead of the closure of the second phase of undergraduate admissions at 11.59 p.m., university officials said.

Of the more than 1.59 crore preferences marked by candidates, the most sought-after courses this year are BCom, BA (Honours) English, and BA (Honours) Political Science.

One candidate filled up to 1,507 preferences on the portal, the biggest number yet, said university officials, saying that trends may change by the time the portal closes.

There are about 70,000 undergraduate seats up for grabs across the university.

According to data shared by university officials, 2.45 lakh students had completed the first phase of admissions, which includes registration. The deadline for the second phase had been extended by DU from August 7 to August 9 following requests from many students who faced issues while filling out their forms.

While this is the third year the university is conducting admissions via the CSAS portal on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), the academic year will begin over a month late this time following a month-long delay in the declaration of CUET results by the National Testing Agency.

