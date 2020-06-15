Over 1,600 new cases; no plans for another lockdown, says CM

The Capital reported 1,647 new COVID-19 cases and 73 deaths on Monday, taking the total to 42,829.

The health bulletin issued by the Delhi government revised the total number of deaths from 1,327 to 1,400. It added that 604 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 16,427.

There are currently 25,002 active cases in the Capital with 242 containment zones. The total number of tests conducted on Monday was 6,105.

The government plans to scale up testing to over 10,000 a day.

No plan for lockdown

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that there is no plan for another lockdown in Delhi, quelling rumors that started doing the rounds after there was a spurt in cases, prompting the Central and State governments to work together.

“Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Increase in testing

Meanwhile, all labs in Delhi, both public and private, were told to ramp up their testing capacity for COVID-19 and work at their full potential to meet an increased demand for processing of samples, in an order issued by the Delhi government on Monday.

Home Minister Amit Shah, following a meeting with Delhi government representative, had said that testing would increase two-fold in the next two days and three-fold after six days.

In line with this, the order issued by the Delhi government states that it has been decided to scale-up lab testing immediately.

Instructions issued for sample collection teams state that there will be no upper limit to send samples to private labs provided they undertake the process withing the stipulated timeframe of 24 hours, preferably, to a maximum of 48 hours.

In this context, while testing for COVID-19 at labs of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had been put on hold as a large backlog of samples had not been processed, in a separate order on Sunday, submission of samples by government and municipal hospitals was re-allowed at these labs given that samples from the Delhi government were no longer pending.

In collection samples, teams have been instructed to strictly adhere to the “testing strategy” issued by the ICMR, private labs will have to send their teams to pick up samples from districts or hospitals as per requests made, the order stated.

Payment for the labs are to be made from funds available under the National Health Mission, it added.

Order on nursing homes

After the meeting between Mr. Shah and Delhi government representatives, State Health Minister Satyendar Jain said a slew of measures were taken to ramp up testing in the city, especially in containment zones and to carry door-to-door surveys in these areas. “The Central government is extending to us the facilities of the testing labs that are under its jurisdiction,” Mr. Jain added.

Regarding a decision to earmark about 10-49 beds at nursing homes as COVID beds, Mr. Jain said that given “the season of other ailments like dengue and malaria is also approaching... this decision was revoked so that these nursing homes can be preserved for those treatments”. He added that preparations were being made for the monsoon on a war footing such as “cementing and other preparations”.

Apart from this, trains, banquet halls and other properties which have been earmarked for use as COVID-19 facilities, will be used for treatment of less serious patients, while more serious cases will be treated at hospitals, the Minister said. “We have around 45% of beds available even today. More than the cases, the real question is how many beds do we need for the treatment of the patients,” he added.

Community spread

On the question of whether there is a community spread in Delhi, Mr. Jain said, “We should not go in addressing the technical term of ‘community spread’. There is a outbreak in Delhi, and this virus spreads in big cities where there are close community areas.”