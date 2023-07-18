Over 160 dengue cases in Capital till mid-July; Mayor sounds alarm

July 18, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

Over 160 cases of dengue were reported in the city till July 15 this year, which is the most Delhi has seen in this period over the past five years, as per a report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It added that 54 malaria and 14 chikungunya cases were also reported in the Capital till mid-July.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday said there is a possibility of a rise in vector-borne diseases (VBD), such as dengue and malaria, due to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital. She added that directions had been issued to departments concerned to check mosquito breeding and clear the silt and sludge left by the receding floodwater.

However, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said while there is a fear of a rise in the cases of vector-borne diseases, “such a trend is not being seen at the moment.”

He added that most of the cases being reported from the relief camps currently are conjunctivitis and skin allergy.

According to the MCD report, dengue cases have steadily risen over the past three months — 23 in May, 40 in June and 41 by mid-July. The corporation said it has deployed several mobile dispensaries at the relief camps.

The municipality also said it had deployed Dengue Breeding Checkers (DBC) in waterlogged areas to check the spread of VBD.

However, the DBC workers’ union has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from July 31 unless its demands — regularisation of the workers and their timely payments — are not met by the month-end. The DBC workers are tasked with fogging and surveying mosquito breeding spots in the city.

