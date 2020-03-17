Over 1,400 beds to quarantine people in the Capital, says govt.

New Delhi

17 March 2020 01:34 IST

Kejriwal announces paid quarantine facilities at three city hotels near airport

To fight COVID-19, the Capital has a capacity of over 1,400 beds to quarantine people in different facilities run by the Central and Delhi governments, an official said.

This includes, quarantine facilities in hospitals, unused flats of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, police training schools, and under-construction hospitals.

“All put together, we have about 1,400 quarantine beds including, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and other Delhi government facilities,” a Delhi government spokesperson said. “The Delhi government has about 900 beds for quarantine at this point and by midnight 250 more will be set up,” a Health Department official said.

The government on Monday announced that they will provide paid quarantine facilities at three hotels, which can be used by people who are not satisfied with the government facilities after paying the hotels.

“Many people who come from abroad are from affluent class and the quarantine facilities are not up to their expectations. We have booked some hotels. They can pay to stay there during quarantine,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference on Monday.

“At this point, these many numbers of beds are enough. The CM is holding a review meeting everyday and at any point if we feel that more beds are needed we will scale it up,” an official said, when asked whether the number was enough.

People can choose from three hotels, Ibis, Lemon Tree, and Red Fox, near the airport for quarantine facilities. “Your facility has been identified as a suitable premise which could be made operational as quarantine facility at short notice, as discussed in the meeting held on March 15,” an order issued by the Delhi government to Ibis said.

For all the three hotels, a rate of ₹3,100 plus taxes for a day has been fixed by the Delhi government, which includes three meals and other basic facilities.