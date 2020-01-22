Over 1,300 nominations filed on last day

Over 1,350 nomination papers were filed by various candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations.

An election official said 592 nominations had been received on Tuesday alone but this number was likely to rise after data from different centres are updated. Nominations filed by candidates in the 55 Assembly constituencies will be scrutinised on Wednesday. Following this, candidates will have until Friday to withdraw their nominations.

A total of 5.2 lakh hoardings have been removed by urban local bodies following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct and 177 FIRs filed for the same.