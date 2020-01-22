Delhi

Over 1,300 nominations filed on last day

more-in

Over 1,350 nomination papers were filed by various candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations.

An election official said 592 nominations had been received on Tuesday alone but this number was likely to rise after data from different centres are updated. Nominations filed by candidates in the 55 Assembly constituencies will be scrutinised on Wednesday. Following this, candidates will have until Friday to withdraw their nominations.

A total of 5.2 lakh hoardings have been removed by urban local bodies following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct and 177 FIRs filed for the same.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 1:03:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/over-1300-nominations-filed-on-last-day/article30619529.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY