Over 1,300 challans issued on New Year’s eve in Delhi

Security personnel patrolling the Cannaought Place area in Delhi on the eve of New Year.   | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi Police issued over 1,300 challans, including for drunken driving, on New Year’s eve across the national capital, officials said on January 1.

According to the police, 26 challans were issued for drunken driving, 174 for dangerous driving and 706 for unauthorised parking.

The total number of challans issued is 1,336, and 221 vehicles were towed away, they said.

Police said traffic congestion and violations were lesser than previous years this time.

