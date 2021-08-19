Over 130 factory owners get DPCC closure notice

New Delhi

Move follows inspection at Patparganj

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) conducted inspections at Patparganj industrial area and teams have recommended to issue show cause notice for closure to over 130 owners for different violations.

Apart from this, the teams have also recommended to issue show cause notice to 70 units in white category, that did not have consent to operate. Seven teams conducted the inspection in July and the DPCC will take action on the basis of the survey report.

Fine imposed

In another instance, the DPCC has imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on a construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant in Bakkarwala village here for “various deficiencies” in dust pollution control measures.

Officials of the DPCC said several deficiencies, including unavailability of “wheel washing facility, water sprinklers”, were found at the Rise Eleven Delhi Waste Management Company site during an inspection on July 2.

The decision of imposing the “environmental compensation” comes after the company’s reply to DPPC’s show cause notice issued on July 9. It has also directed to submit “point-wise compliance” with respect to terms and conditions of “consent to operate” under the Air and Water Acts.