GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 12,000 reels of banned Chinese manjha seized in Capital

Published - August 10, 2024 12:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The synthetic glass-coated kite string was banned in Delhi in 2017 to prevent harm to humans, birds and other animals.

The synthetic glass-coated kite string was banned in Delhi in 2017 to prevent harm to humans, birds and other animals. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi police have seized over 12,000 reels of Chinese manjha and have arrested three persons, officers said on Friday,

Special CP (Crime Branch) Shalini Singh said police teams had found 12,143 reels of the Chinese-made glass-coated synthetic kite string in possession of the three accused. The material was banned in the Capital in 2017 to prevent harm to humans, birds, and other animals.

The first — Prem Chand, 40, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi and the owner of a kite shop — was arrested from Rohini after the police received a tip-off, the officer said. Subsequently, Mohammed Akib was arrested from Daryaganj, and the third accused — Asjad, a college student and website designer — was arrested from Azad Market. Over sixty reels of manjha were recovered from his posession.

“Efforts are being made to trace the source of the illicit manjha,” Ms. Singh said.

Besides manjha, the National Green Tribunal has also imposed a ban on other nylon and synthetic threads used for kite flying. “Only cotton threat is permitted to fly kites,” another senior police officer said.

In February last year, the Delhi High Court had directed the police to investigate the manufacturing, sale, purchase and storage of manjha in the Capital.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.