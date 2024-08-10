Over 12,000 reels of banned Chinese manjha seized in Capital

The Delhi police have seized over 12,000 reels of Chinese manjha and have arrested three persons, officers said on Friday,

Special CP (Crime Branch) Shalini Singh said police teams had found 12,143 reels of the Chinese-made glass-coated synthetic kite string in possession of the three accused. The material was banned in the Capital in 2017 to prevent harm to humans, birds, and other animals.

The first — Prem Chand, 40, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi and the owner of a kite shop — was arrested from Rohini after the police received a tip-off, the officer said. Subsequently, Mohammed Akib was arrested from Daryaganj, and the third accused — Asjad, a college student and website designer — was arrested from Azad Market. Over sixty reels of manjha were recovered from his posession.

“Efforts are being made to trace the source of the illicit manjha,” Ms. Singh said.

Besides manjha, the National Green Tribunal has also imposed a ban on other nylon and synthetic threads used for kite flying. “Only cotton threat is permitted to fly kites,” another senior police officer said.

In February last year, the Delhi High Court had directed the police to investigate the manufacturing, sale, purchase and storage of manjha in the Capital.