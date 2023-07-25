ADVERTISEMENT

Over 12,000 challans issued for traffic violation in the city

July 25, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi 

An initiative on comprehensive road safety culture — Stretch Intensive Integrated Drive – was launched on Saturday to check accidents and implement a hassle-free traffic approach

The Hindu Bureau

Challans were issued for various other reasons, including triple riding. | Photo Credit: File photo

Delhi Traffic Police has issued over 12,000 challans (tickets) for various traffic violations, including helmet and seatbelt violations as part of a special road safety drive, officials said on Monday.

According to an officer, the initiative on comprehensive road safety culture — Stretch Intensive Integrated Drive (SIID) – was launched on Saturday to check accidents and implement a hassle-free traffic approach.

“The SIID module comprises a series of targeted measures focused on driver training, public awareness campaign and prosecution. To enforce traffic regulations, dedicated teams have been formed and a significant number of personnel has been deployed across key stretches. The presence of police personnel will augment the sense of road safety,” said the officer.

According to official data, 5,213 challans were issued to those without a helmet, 1,770 to those driving on the wrong side, 1,208 for violation of seat belt, and 139 for drunken driving.

Challans were issued for various other reasons, including triple riding, the data showed.

