Over 12,000 booked for drunken driving in first half of 2024, 27% increase from last year, says Delhi Traffic Police

The Delhi Traffic Police booked over 12,000 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol from January 1 to June 30 — a 27% increase compared to the same period last year, data showed.

In the first six months of the year, 12,468 violators were booked for drunken driving compared to 9,837 violators last year, as per the data released by the traffic police.

“The surge in prosecution during the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year is alarming and demands immediate attention from law enforcement agencies as well as the public,” said a senior police officer.

He added that the concerning trend highlighted the “urgent need” for increased awareness and more stringent enforcement of traffic violations to ensure public safety.

The traffic police also conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top five traffic circles where the highest number of drunken driving-related challans were registered in the first half of the year.

According to data, 770 challans were registered in Rajouri Garden alone, followed by 514 challans in Samaypur Badli, 441 challans in Rohini, 387 challans in Punjabi Bagh, and 367 challans in Mehrauli.

The analysis sheds light on areas with the most prevalent traffic violations, allowing for targeted enforcement efforts to improve road safety and compliance with traffic laws, an officer said.

In response to the concerning surge in violations, the traffic police have intensified their efforts in cracking down on driving under the influence of alcohol. Strict enforcement measures, including increased checks and breathalyser tests, are being implemented to deter individuals from drunk driving,” the officer added.

The traffic police also urged residents of the Capital to “prioritise safety” and act responsibly while driving.

​“Driving under the influence of alcohol poses a grave risk not only to the driver but also to passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists. It impairs judgment, slows reaction times, and increases the likelihood of accidents causing injuries or fatalities. The consequences of such irresponsible behaviour can be devastating and irreparable,” a senior police officer said.

An officer added that community involvement is a “must”. “Citizens are encouraged to promptly report any instances of suspected drunken driving, thereby contributing to the collective effort to create safer roads for everyone,” he said.