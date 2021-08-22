Over 10,000 doses given to inmates in Delhi jails

NEW DELHI

22 August 2021 00:20 IST

Jab drive began in Tihar on March 18

A total of 10,885 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the inmates of three jails in Delhi so far, the Delhi Prisons Department said on Saturday.

According to the data shared by prison officials as on Thursday, 1,648 Tihar jail inmates aged above 45 and 5,750 below the age of 45 years had been vaccinated. In Rohini jail, 172 inmates above 45 years and 600 below that age were administered the vaccine. In Mandoli jail, 483 inmates aged above 45 and 2,232 below it have been vaccinated so far.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel, “The inmates who received their first dose inside the prison and released on interim bail or emergency parole were asked to get the second dose in the dispensaries and hospitals near their homes. If they face any difficulty in getting the vaccine, then they can approach the jail authorities”.

The vaccination drive in Tihar prison complex was launched on March 18 for the 45-plus category and the drive for inmates in the 18-44 age group began on May 18. Since March, at least 383 COVID-19 cases have been reported among the inmates of the jails in the national capital and eight of them have succumbed to the disease, the data showed.

Out on interim bail

Prison officials said over 4,000 inmates were released from three jails. “This year, the process of releasing inmates started from the second week of May.

A total of 3,442 undertrial prisoners were released on interim bail and 845 convicts were released on emergency parole from the prisons,” they said.

Officials said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the prisons department has remained vigilant and instructed its staff to maintain hygiene and social distancing among themselves and also spread awareness about the infection among the inmates in the three jail complexes.