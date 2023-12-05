Over 10,000 CCTV cameras to be installed across MCD school sites

December 05, 2023 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday said it will install 10,786 CCTV cameras across 786 of its school sites to help ensure the safety and security of students.

The announcement comes less than a week after the House of the civic body passed a proposal a slew of proposals, including the instalation of CCTV cameras and the recruitment of nearly 3,000 security guards at its schools.

According to a statement, the MCD will install 10 IP-enabled vandal dome cameras and five bullet cameras at each school, along with a hard disk of two tera bytes capacity attached to every camera and internet connection.

All cameras will have motion sensors and will start recording on detecting any movements, while those installed at vulnerable points will have night vision capabilities. The agency selected to install the cameras will provide four-year annual maintenance contracts along with one year warranty for the devices.

An officials of the civic body’s education department said the project of installing these cameras would be a milestone and help in continuous monitoring of vulnerable points in school premises.

Reacting to the announcement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the project requires a budget of ₹25 crore and contended that the work will not start as the civic body’s 2023-24 budget has no provision for the same.

“Hundreds of MCD schools already have CCTVs installed. It is necessary to check that those schools which already have CCTV are not billed again,” he added.

