Over 1,000 students received ₹1 crore of fee waiver support: DU

March 25, 2023

Delhi University on Friday said over 1,000 students have received fee waivers amounting to more than ₹1 crore under its Financial Support Scheme (FSS) launched in November 2022.

DU announced the FSS at its centenary celebration last year to “extend the benefits of equity, access and quality” education to financially weak students.

A full-time bonafide student studying at DU is eligible to apply for the scheme.

Students with annual family income below ₹4,00,000 get 100% fee waiver, while those with annual family income between ₹4,00,000 and ₹8,00,000 get 50% fee waiver.

The waiver includes all components of the fees paid by students, barring those for examination and hostel.

Pankaj Arora, Dean of Students Welfare, DU said his office collected the necessary data from the deserving candidates and after due verification, which includes home visit of the applicants, the list of students for the disbursement of fee waivers was finalised.