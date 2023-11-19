HamberMenu
Over 1,000 ponds created for Chhath; devotees take a dip in Yamuna defying ban

November 19, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

Satvika Mahajan
An artificial pond created for the festival in New Delhi.

An artificial pond created for the festival in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi government has created over 1,000 artificial ponds for Chhath Puja, said Cabinet Minister Atishi on Saturday as she inspected the temporary waterbodies constructed in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 for the four-day festival.

The festival culminates with a ritual bath after offering ablution to the Sun god. The water bodies were created to allow devotees to perform the rituals as the Delhi High Court had banned the celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna in 2021 to check river pollution.

The Minister said the work on all ponds is almost over. “Devotees will be able to offer evening ablution with grandeur,” she added. However, some people were seen flouting the ban in Wazirabad, offering prayers and taking a dip in the river A fisherman, Bhaiya Lal, said people started visiting the riverbank in Wazirabad after the festivities started on Friday. He said devotees dumped flowers, milk, and plastic bags on the banks.

Many devotees said taking a dip in the river is an essential part of the rituals. Umesh Yadav, an e-rickshaw driver who visited the riverbank with his family on Saturday, said, “We will perform the main prayers in an artificial pond in Tilak Nagar but we had to visit the riverbank for the purification ritual.”

Reshma Jha, a domestic help, said, “We immersed flowers and milk. This will not cause any pollution.” Suresh Verma said taking a dip causes no harm to the river. “The river is our mother who purifies us,” he said.

