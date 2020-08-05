Over 1,000 new cases as testing picks up pace

New Delhi

05 August 2020 23:32 IST

Capital has 10,072 active cases at present

As many as 1,076 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,40,232, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

At the same time, 11 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 4,044.

Of the total cases, 1,26,116 people have recovered and there are 10,072 active cases at present.

As per Wednesday’s bulletin, the total number of tests done in the past 24 hours has picked up and it was 85.2% of the average number of daily tests done in July.

The number of tests done daily was down by around 50% on Monday and Tuesday and new cases were also less than 1,000 on both days. Officials said that number of tests was less owing to holidays.

However, the number of new cases has been less than 1,500 for the past 20 consecutive days, which is less compared to June. On June 23, daily new cases touched almost 4,000 – the highest so far – and since then it has been dropping.

Of the total 16,785 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 70.9% were rapid antigen tests, which have shown a low positivity in the city compared to RT-PCR tests.

The active cases have decreased from 27,007 on July 1 to 10,072 on Wednesday.

The number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals has also been decreasing. On July 1, a total of 5,892 beds in COVID-19 hospitals were occupied and it has decreased to 2,995 on Wednesday.

During the same period, the number of COVID-19 positive people in home isolation has also decreased from 16,703 to 5,227.

Also, the positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive, has dropped from 12.2% to 6.4%.

The number of containment zones in the city is now 481.