Over 1,000 last rites performed in 3 days

Capacity for COVID-19 victims ramped up at cremation and burial facilities

Over a thousand residents, 1,057 to be precise, were laid to rest after losing their battle to COVID-19 in the last three days, according to official data maintained by the Capital’s three civic bodies.

A daily average of around 352 deaths, compiled data from the three municipal corporations released by the BJP posited, was recorded between April 18 and April 20 at 21 crematoria and burial grounds located in the nine municipal zones in the city.

Municipal data

According to the data, 290 last rites which included 273 cremations and 17 burials were performed on April 18; 357, including 334 cremations and 23 burials on April 19 and 410, including 391 cremations and 19 burials were performed on April 20.

The most cremations, 208, were carried out at Nigambodh Ghat in north Delhi followed by 185 at the Punjabi Bagh crematorium. Most burials, 22, were recorded at ITO Ferozeshah Kotla Muslim Kabristan followed by 17 at the Mongolpuri Christian Burial Ground.

Given the rising daily death toll, the authorities concerned have ramped up the capacity dedicated to the last rites of victims at such facilities from 475 to 655 over the same period.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of “politicking over deaths” due to the mismatch between the number of deaths officially categorised as COVID deaths by the Delhi government and the number of cremations and burials of COVID patients occurring at such facilities over the same period.

According to the Delhi government, 678 deaths — 161 on April 18, 240 on April 19 and 277 on April 20 – were recorded. “Delhi government statistics say that 678 deaths occurred due to COVID-19 but the municipal corporation figures show that 1,057 deaths occurred. Arvind Kejriwal you are politicising deaths too,” Mr. Khurana alleged.

“The Chief Minister says the Delhi government is working with complete transparency during the COVID emergency but the statistics show the government is deliberately hiding the actual figures related to deaths,” he alleged.