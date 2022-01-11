Over 1000 COVID cases in Delhi police

46 inmates and 43 prison officers also infected

Over 1,000 Delhi police personnel, including an Additional Commissioner of Police-rank officer, have tested positive for COVID-19, officers said on Monday.

Delhi Police’s Additional Public Relations Officer Anil Mittal said, “Nearly a 1,000 police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 as of now. All of them are under quarantine and will join duty after they fully recover.”

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing the spread of the infection among police personnel and asked them and their eligible family members who have not been vaccinated to complete the dose.

In a related development, 46 inmates and 43 prison staffers in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19, prison officers said on Monday. “All the infected inmates and staffers have been under isolation and are recovering,” an official said.

According to data shared by the jail authorities, 29 inmates in Tihar and 17 in Mandoli jail tested positive till Sunday. Among the infected staffers, 25 are from Tihar,12 from Rohini jail and six from Mandoli jail.

The total number of prisoners in all the three jails as of January 7 was 18,528, including 12,669 in Tihar where the number of inmates who can be accommodated stands at about 5,000.