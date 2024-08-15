Over 1,000 convicts at Tihar Jail given special remission on I-Day

Special remission was announced for over 1,000 convicts at Tihar Jail on the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, said officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address at the flag-hoisting event at the Tihar Prison Complex, Director General (Prisons) Satish Golcha said a total of 1,160 inmates had been found eligible for special remission ranging from 15 to 20 days based on their conduct during their time in prison. Remission reduces the period of the sentence without changing its character.

He added that the three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — which have replaced the colonial-era laws have been implemented across all prisons in Delhi, and work regarding the online production of inmates before courts is at an “advanced” stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Officers and staff have been informed and trained in aspects of release and bail regarding the relevant sections of the laws,” Mr. Golcha said.

The Prison Department is also reinforcing focus on ‘correctional’ philosophy be emphasising the importance of education and skill development programmes for all inmates, he said. The department is collaborating with entities like Max Healthcare Facilities, Primero, the Union Ministry of Tourism and Indian Oil Corporation Limited to provide vocational training and enhance rehabilitation programmes at Delhi prisons, he added.

Advanced security

The D-G said 1,248 additional CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology have been installed in the prison to enhance the safety of inmates.

Mobile jammers have also been installed in six jails of the Tihar Prison Complex, specifically near the high-security wards, he said.

“Screening tests for HIV, Hepatitis-B and syphilis were conducted for over 10,573 prisoners. Additionally, a special cervical cancer screening camp was organised in collaboration with AIIMS at Jail no. 6,” Mr. Golcha said, adding that the recruitment of doctors for Delhi prisons has been taken up on priority.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.