Over 1,000 applications in one week for DUSU’s maiden summer internship programme

June 04, 2023 03:52 am | Updated 03:52 am IST - New Delhi

A week since its launch on May 28, the first-ever summer internship programme of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) received over a thousand registrations from undergraduate and postgraduate DU students.

The programme aims to provide valuable work experience to students, including those studying in the School of Open Learning and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), as well as recent pass-outs. It has seen applications from students across streams and colleges

“The internships are based in the city and require a commitment of eight hours per week with flexible work hours for a duration of 8 to 12 weeks. Successful applicants will receive a stipend for their efforts,” DUSU said.

Exposure for students

Students have not been informed about the specific nature of the work they will be assigned, but Piyush Gupta, media president, DUSU, said that most of them will be given the chance to volunteer for events held in DU and by DUSU. “We are actively working towards placing some of them in the offices of MPs and different government ministries. We will provide exposure based on the students’ skills and qualities and are holding meetings with alumni to get these students placed,” he added.

“Over the years several national leaders have used DUSU as a stepping stone for a career in politics. Therefore, we have seen a huge interest in students wanting to learn the ropes for a career in politics and pick up the organisational skills, such as how to run an election campaign,” Mr. Gupta said.

After the registration process concludes on June 4, students will go through an interview process for shortlisting, followed by counselling sessions to provide further guidance.

Speaking about the selection process, DUSU member Priyansh Chauhan said, “Our interview panels will consist of PhD scholars, and we are in touch with Rohan Jaitley [son of late BJP leader Arun Jaitley] to explore potential internship programmes. Additionally, we are organising a DUSU alumni meet to create more opportunities. We are continuously holding meetings to bring the best opportunities to the table for our students.”

Centenary celebrations

The internship programme – which is part of the university’s centenary celebrations – will include workshops, seminars and networking sessions for interns to help them connect with alumni, faculty members and industry experts.

Namisha Kumari, a second-year student pursuing BA (programme), told The Hindu, “I am eager to work with DUSU and gain a deeper understanding of its functioning. The internship will provide me with a certificate and a Letter of Recommendation. I am looking forward to receiving more details after June 4. The registration form only asked for basic details and college information.”

Kanan Agrawal, a BCom (Hons.) student, said, “I am open to basic data entry work and social media management. I do not have any preferences. I believe any opportunity to work with DUSU will be valuable.”

