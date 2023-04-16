Over 100 protesting AAP workers detained as Kejriwal appears before CBI

April 16, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

More than 100 AAP supporters and workers have been detained from Kashmere Gate ISBT when they were protesting against the CBI’s questioning of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. They were detained for allegedly obstructing the traffic and taken in four buses, a senior police officer said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “We will wait here until the CM comes out. We will plan our strategy afterwards.”

“About 25 AAP workers were also detained from near ITO intersection,” another senior police officer said.

Also Read | A day before CBI questioning, BJP says Kejriwal ‘trembling with fear’

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kailash Gahlot, and senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha among others continued their sit-in at Archbishop Makarios Road near the CBI headquarters in South Delhi.

In a five-minute video message on Twitter ahead of his arrival at the heavily fortified agency headquarters at 11:10 a.m., Mr. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP might have ordered the agency to arrest him.

The AAP leader asserted that he would truthfully and honestly answer questions posed by the CBI in the excise case as he has nothing to hide.

“I have been summoned by CBI today and I will give all the answers with honesty. These people are very powerful. They can send anyone to jail, it does not matter if that person has committed any crime or not,” the AAP leader said.

“Since yesterday, all of their leaders are screaming at top of their voices that Kejriwal will be arrested and I think BJP has instructed CBI also that Kejriwal should be arrested. If BJP has given an order, then who is CBI? CBI is going to arrest me,” he said.

AAP alleges Punjab Ministers, MLAs stopped from entering Delhi

Several AAP leaders, including Punjab Ministers and MLAs alleged they were stopped from entering Delhi.

The party’s leaders from Punjab were headed for Delhi to show support to Chief Minister Kejriwal, who was summoned by the federal agency to its office in the national capital in connection with irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

The ruling party in Punjab claimed that Ministers Bram Shanker Jimpa, Dr. Balbir Singh and Harjot Singh Bains, and MLAs Dinesh Chadha and Kuljit Randhawa were among those stopped at the Singhu border and not allowed to enter Delhi.

“We cannot even enter our capital? @DelhiPolice not allowing my car to enter Delhi,” Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains said in a tweet.

Balbir Singh, the Health Minister of Punjab, charged democracy was being “murdered” in the country.

“The Constitution and the Supreme Court give us the right to move freely in our country & to protest peacefully. Neither is being allowed. Many of my cabinet colleagues, MLAs & volunteers have been illegally detained at badli. Shame,” he tweeted.

“Cabinet Minister @BJimpaAAP MLA @dineshchadha3 MLA @MGiaspura KuljitRandhawaa detained by police while protesting against the Centre’s misuse of CBI to muzzle the voice of AAP convenor & Delhi CM,” AAP said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)