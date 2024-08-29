ADVERTISEMENT

Over 100 male passengers removed from Delhi Metro ladies’ coach as part of drive for women’s safety

Published - August 29, 2024 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) removed as many as 108 male passengers from the ladies’ coach on Tuesday and fined 32 male passengers under the Delhi Metro (O&M) Act as part of a drive to enhance women’s safety, officials said on Wednesday.

The drive was launched on Tuesday to keep male passengers away from spaces designated for women. It is being carried out by ten flying squads comprising personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force, DMRC and metro police, an official said.

“On the first day of the drive, 108 male passengers were counselled and removed from the ladies’ coach, whereas 32 male commuters were fined ₹250,” he said.

He added that male commuters seen boarding the women’s coach from hereon forth will be deboarded and handed over to the metro police.

