Over 100 detained for protesting against clean chit to CJI

The Delhi Police on Friday detained 120 people, including 108 women, for carrying out a demonstration at Mandi House to protest against the clean chit given to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on a sexual harassment case.

Demanding an “independent judiciary”, several women activists and lawyers had demonstrated outside the Supreme Court and at Connuaght Place on Tuesday and Wednesday as well, before being detained.

Raising objections to the clean chit given to the CJI by an in-house committee of the apex court, several protestors gathered at Mandi House for a march to the Supreme Court. However, the police said that the demonstrators were detained as they had no permission to gather there and were asked to move to Jantar Mantar instead.

However, Vani Subramanian of Saheli Women’s Resource Centre said: “It is a wider issue and all we are demanding is an independent judiciary. This is an issue that affects the public and that is the reason why we want to hold demonstrations at public places and not Jantar Mantar. It looks like people speaking in a democracy has become the biggest issue these days.”

Raising concerns over the procedure that was followed by the apex court while dealing with the sexual harassment charges levelled against the CJI, Ms. Subramanian added: “If the SC does not follow the law then who will? To ignore this issue will be foolhardy.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said, “The protesters did not have any permission to gather at Mandi House and we informed them earlier that they cannot march to Supreme Court. Around 120 protesters were detained around 12.30 p.m. and released later.”