‘Over 100 colonies to be removed from O zone’

Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri has given his assurance that more than 100 city colonies and villages falling under the ‘O zone’ of the Yamuna will be removed from the list, said Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday. Mr. Bidhuri said he had called on Mr. Puri to discuss issues related to the Capital and the latter had reiterated the BJP-led Central government’s “commitment” to Delhi. The LoP said he thanked the Union Minister for the “construction of the world’s largest eco-park on 885 acres at Badarpur”. He said a dozen other biodiversity parks are also being built in the Capital. “I also thanked the Minister for other development works such as construction of flyovers in Vasant Kunj and Narela, and several community centres and parks,” Mr. Bidhuri said.