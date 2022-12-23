Over 100 child pornography cases since Nov. last year

December 23, 2022 12:51 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

The IFSO unit had launched operation MASOOM in November 2021 to keep track of and identify violations pertaining to online child pornographic material

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police on Thursday said its Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (ISFO) unit of Delhi Police has lodged 105 cases since November last year across the capital and arrested 36 persons for allegedly with circulating child pornography online.

On November 1, 2021, the IFSO unit had launched operation MASOOM (Mitigation of Adolescent Sexually Offensive Online Material) to keep track of and identify violations pertaining to online child pornographic material.

The police said, “The details of the violations in the form of a cyber tipline report (CTR) is received at IFSO through NCRB which has a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).”

Prashant Gautam, DCP (IFSO), said that based on these CTRs, 105 cases have been lodged across police stations in the Capital and necessary legal action has been taken against the offenders.

“A police team technically analysed more than 10,000 such CTRs, based on which relevant information about the suspects was disseminated to the district police to take further legal action,” he added.

NCMEC is a private non-profit organisation which keeps tab on such child pornographic content. As soon as it detects such activity, it raises a red flag and procures the IP address of the user uploading such content.

NCMEC further shares the data to NCRB, which then provides it to IFSO unit.

