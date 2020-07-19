Over 10 houses collapse near ITO due to heavy rain

Broken houses in slums in Anna Nagar near ITO after heavy rain on Sunday.

New Delhi

19 July 2020 23:59 IST

No injuries reported, say police; slum resident says household items swept away

Over 10 houses collapsed in the slums of Anna Nagar near ITO due to heavy rain, which led to the displacement of residents on Sunday morning.

The colony is located behind the under-construction WHO headquarters at ITO. After the incident was reported, the police, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) teams rushed to the spot.

According to the DFS, a call was received at 8 a.m. stating that a house had collapsed.

Due to the rain, many residents of the area had evacuated their houses on Saturday night.

Drain overflowing

The drain next to the slums started overflowing in the morning and swept away the houses, trees and shops. However, no injuries were reported due to the collapse.

Jyoti, a resident of the area said: “It is difficult to say how many people have been affected due to the rain. I along with my month-old baby, in-laws and husband have shifted to another place. We are staying in a tent erected by the authorities. The rain did not bring down our house but it developed cracks and the officials asked us to shift out due to safety reasons. Our belongings, household items have been swept away.” An NDRF team was also sent to the spot to take stock of the situation.