Over 10 houses collapse near ITO due to heavy rain

Over 10 houses collapsed in the slums of Anna Nagar near ITO due to heavy rain, which led to the displacement of residents on Sunday morning.
The colony is located behind the under-construction WHO headquarters at ITO. After the incident was reported, the police, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) teams rushed to the spot.
According to the DFS, a call was received at 8 a.m. stating that a house had collapsed.
Due to the rain, many residents of the area had evacuated their houses on Saturday night.
Drain overflowing
The drain next to the slums started overflowing in the morning and swept away the houses, trees and shops. However, no injuries were reported due to the collapse.
Jyoti, a resident of the area said: “It is difficult to say how many people have been affected due to the rain. I along with my month-old baby, in-laws and husband have shifted to another place. We are staying in a tent erected by the authorities. The rain did not bring down our house but it developed cracks and the officials asked us to shift out due to safety reasons. Our belongings, household items have been swept away.” An NDRF team was also sent to the spot to take stock of the situation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath